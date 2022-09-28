Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

How President Biden’s student loan relief could impact the U.S. economy

Graduates walk at a Harvard Commencement ceremony held for the classes of 2020 and 2021,...
Graduates walk at a Harvard Commencement ceremony held for the classes of 2020 and 2021, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Cambridge, Mass. The Department of Education says borrowers who hold eligible federal student loans and have made voluntary payments since March 13, 2020, can get a refund.(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
By D'Quan Lee
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - President Biden’s student loan relief could cost the the U.S. 400 billion dollars over 30 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan agency that calculates the costs of federal revenue and spending plans for Congress.

How could that price tag potentially affect the U.S. economy?

Last month, Biden announced his plans to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans. Pell Grant borrows will be eligible for up to $20,000 in relief.

Dr. Wafa Orman, the associate dean for UAH’s College of Business, says the 400 billion dollar price tag is only a fraction of the budget deficit, which stands at 2.7 trillion for the year 2021. However, she says the Inflation Reduction Act is projected to generate almost 300-billion in federal savings over 10 years. It potentially means student loan relief could undo what the bill intended to address in the first place.

“If we had done this at a time when our inflation was running at or below 2 percent, which is the Federal Reserve target rate, then I think these concerns would be-- It just wouldn’t be as much of a worry,” she said. “But when it comes at a time when the economy is already very overheated, that’s when the risk -- the downside risk -- is much higher.”

The application process for student loan relief is expected to be announced in early October.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire prompts employees to evacuate Amazon Fulfillment Center
Fire prompts employees to evacuate Amazon Fulfillment Center
A large police presence was on the scene of an arrest on Memorial Parkway
Huntsville Police arrest man on Memorial Parkway following reported shots fired
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage
One inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility spoke to WAFF about the treatment inside.
Inmates at Alabama correctional facilities striking for better conditions
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

Florence Police Department vehicle
Two men in Florence injured in stabbing
Jahbarie Azyron Young
Decatur man arrested for two burglary charges
Train and vehicle collision in Hartselle, minor injuries reported
Train and vehicle collision in Hartselle
Wallace State instructor on leave after racist, offensive social media posts
Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts