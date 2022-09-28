How President Biden’s student loan relief could impact the U.S. economy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - President Biden’s student loan relief could cost the the U.S. 400 billion dollars over 30 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan agency that calculates the costs of federal revenue and spending plans for Congress.

How could that price tag potentially affect the U.S. economy?

Last month, Biden announced his plans to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans. Pell Grant borrows will be eligible for up to $20,000 in relief.

Dr. Wafa Orman, the associate dean for UAH’s College of Business, says the 400 billion dollar price tag is only a fraction of the budget deficit, which stands at 2.7 trillion for the year 2021. However, she says the Inflation Reduction Act is projected to generate almost 300-billion in federal savings over 10 years. It potentially means student loan relief could undo what the bill intended to address in the first place.

“If we had done this at a time when our inflation was running at or below 2 percent, which is the Federal Reserve target rate, then I think these concerns would be-- It just wouldn’t be as much of a worry,” she said. “But when it comes at a time when the economy is already very overheated, that’s when the risk -- the downside risk -- is much higher.”

The application process for student loan relief is expected to be announced in early October.

