How to be an ambassador for Athens Main Street

ATHENS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re social media savvy, the City of Athens wants to work with you!

Athens Main Street is looking for a group of brand ambassadors to showcase the historic city we all know and love. The program is aimed towards high school, college students and young adults who have a passion for their community.

Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson described an ideal ambassador is someone who “represents downtown Athens well through their photos, videos, and blogs on social media. It’s someone who is willing to explore and captures the beauty of downtown Athens, and shares it with the rest of us.

The goal is to encourage others to get out and explore downtown Athens for themselves.

There are some requirements forthe program. The applicant must reside in Limestone County, and be able to commit to creating content and sharing Athens Main Street social media posts. Ambassadors will be selected based on their passion for downtown, desire to be involved in our community and social media savviness.

Interested applicants can apply on the Athens Main Street website and are due by early October.

