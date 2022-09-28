Deals
Decatur man arrested for two burglary charges

Jahbarie Azyron Young
Jahbarie Azyron Young(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on two warrants for burglary in the 3rd degree on Monday.

On Sept. 8, 2020, a resident reported a burglary at their home on 8th Avenue SW. Nearly two years later on Feb. 23, 2022, another resident reported a burglary on the same street.

Investigators with the Decatur Police Department developed 20-year-old Jahbarie Azyron Young as the suspect.

Young was located on Sept. 26, arrested for his warrants and transported to the Morgan County Jail.

Young’s bond was set at $80,000 by a Morgan County Circuit Court Judge.

