CASA of Madison County transitions to Enable

WAFF 48 News
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Recently, CASA of Madison County announced a new look and name change for the organization.

The organization hosted a ribbon cutting at the United Way building Wednesday morning to celebrate its relaunch. The new name for CASA is Enable Madison County.

According to Executive Director Ann Anderson, after more than 40 years, it was time for a change.

”With the influx of people coming into this community and with CASA being used more frequently, the acronym, we felt that that did not reflect who we were or who we are today,” she said.

Since 1979, the organization has been providing services to the homebound and people aged 60 and older. Enable currently serves more than 2,700 individuals.

Volunteers with the organization build wheelchair ramps, install safety features in homes, and provide transportation and meals to their clients.

According to Anderson, leaders decided to change the name to Enable because it spoke more to their mission. But while you’ll see a different name and brand, the goal of the organization will remain the same, said Anderson.

”Our mission has been for a couple of years enable the aging and homebound to remain in their homes, to live safely, independently and with dignity. So, what a better way than to take that enable and use it as our Enable Madison County,” she said.

According to Anderson, they’re always looking for donations and volunteers. Visit their website to find out ways you can get involved.

