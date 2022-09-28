Bulldogs search for first win

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Four games. Four loses. It’s not the start Alabama A&M Head Coach Connell Maynor had hoped for. The solace Maynor can take is a home date Saturday October 1st.

Alabama A&M (0-4, 0-1 SWAC) host Bethune-Cookman for Homecoming at Louis Crews Stadium. Alabama A&M dropped their first SWAC Conference game against Florida A&M 38-25.

“We want that home crowd,” Head Coach Connell Maynor said during his weekly press conference. “We want that atmosphere that FAM (Florida A&M) has, that Jackson State has, that Grambling has, that Southern has, that 12th man inside the stadium that helps our guys turn that momentum back when we make a big turnover or big play, to have that 12th man in the stands to cheer our guys and help push our guys through, and just for their morale. Their probably a little down right now, so to see that support and people cheering for them and pulling them on, can go miles and miles. "

The Bulldogs hope their first time starter at quarterback will continue to improve his play as a first time starter. Lankford went 18 of 28 for 180 yards and a touchdown. Lankford also threw two interceptions.

“It’s just the little things right now, and that comes from game experience,” Maynor added. “This is his first time on the playing field, so it’s called growing pains, and we need him to grow up fast, and it starts this week. just don’t turn the ball over and put the defense in bad situations, turn the momentum, giving the team a set back where the teams gets down, the crowd is down. We’ve got to keep everyone up and stay positive.”

Kickoff between the Bulldogs and Bethune-Cookman is at 2 P.M.

