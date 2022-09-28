Deals
Apple limits new iPhone production due to low demand, report says

FILE- New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters...
FILE- New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino.(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - Apple is cutting down the production of its iPhone 14 because of low demand, according to a Bloomberg Report.

The report on Tuesday said the company won’t increase production by 6 million units in the second half of this year.

They will instead produce about 90 million units which is about the same as last year.

So far, Apple hasn’t commented on this report.

The iPhone 14 went on sale earlier this month, but consumers haven’t been rushing to buy it, possibly because of fears of a looming global recession.

The new phone comes equipped with an improved camera, an interactive tool for displaying notifications, and a lock screen that now has an always-on display.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

