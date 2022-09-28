Deals
Another Cool Morning...Breezy & Sunny by the Afternoon

By Chelsea Aaron
Sep. 28, 2022
Another chilly start this morning across the Tennessee Valley with temperatures ranging in the low 40s to low 50s, so make sure you grab a light jacket before you head out the door. No issues expected with your morning commute and we’ll steadily be warming up as we head into your mid to late morning hours. However, despite plenty of sunshine we’ll likely only top out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Adding in breezy conditions by the afternoon with winds gusting up to 15 and 20 mph out of the north and northeast, it still will feel a bit cool, so you might want to keep a light layer around. Nonetheless though, a beautiful fall day on tap with lows tonight tumbling back into the mid and low 40s for some spots.

Gorgeous fall weather continues throughout the rest of the work week with ample sunshine each day and a few breezes here and there. Highs will stay in the 70s with overnight lows remaining cool dipping into the low 50s and upper 40s each night. Rain chances mainly east of I-65 will return to the forecast by the weekend as remnants of what is now Hurricane Ian tracks toward the region.

Hurricane Ian is currently at Category 3 strength and is expected to reach Category 4 status before it makes landfall on the Florida peninsula near Port Charlotte and Fort Myers later today. Life-threatening storm surge is forecasted along the Florida west coast and Lower Florida Keys, as well as devastating wind damage. Ian will then track north northwestward bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds to portions of Georgia and the Carolinas later this week and into the weekend.

