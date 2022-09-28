Deals
Alabama prisoners refusing to work in 2nd day of protest

Alabama inmates are in their second day of a work strike.
Alabama inmates are in their second day of a work strike.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama inmates are in their second day of a work strike, refusing to labor in prison kitchens, laundries and factories to protest conditions in the state’s overcrowded, understaffed lock-ups.

Prisoners including those who provide food, laundry and janitorial services refused to show up for work at major state prisons again Tuesday, leaving staff scrambling to keep the facilities running.

The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the work stoppage was “still active in most male facilities.” However, the department maintained that “facilities are operational and there have been no disruption of critical services.”

