Taylor Hicks is bringing his talent back home

By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The 2006 American Idol winner Taylor Hicks is bringing his talent back home.

The Birmingham native will perform at the Princess Theatre in Decatur on October 7. Hicks won’t only be celebrating his homecoming but his birthday too!

Hicks shared his story and what it’s like being in the music industry. He even ended his story with musical talent, and we don’t mean his vocals.

