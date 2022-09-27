Priceville Police Chief officially retires

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Priceville Police Chief officially retired from the force Monday night at a council meeting.

Chief Rick Williams has been the Chief of Police for five years and has 22 years of service.

Williams was injured in an officer-involved shooting that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been investigating that occurred on Jan. 24.

Following the shooting, Williams was treated at Decatur-Morgan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, Williams and another officer were both put on administrative leave. Williams’ administrative leave ended two weeks ago, but he will use vacation and sick time till his retirement date.

