Morgan County Commission approves hiring of two new deputies

Morgan Co., Ala. (WAFF) - the Morgan county Commission met Tuesday and voted on multiple things.

During the voting, the commission approved the decision to hire two new deputies for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Commission Chairman, Ray Long, the two new positions were created to boost safety in the area and at this time will not cost the county any extra money.

Long said that the money for the position is coming from American Rescue Plan Funds which will guarantee this position

