Landers McLarty Subaru served lunch at Rose of Sharon Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As part of its year-long partnership with the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen (RoS), Landers McLarty Subaru had representatives help hand out meals.

Frank Williams, the owner of Landers McLarty Subaru was on location and helped serve food to those in need.

Along with serving food, Williams and a guest participated in a short Q&A. They then made an announcement regarding a new mentee program.

This was the fourth event of the year-long partnership, previously Landers McLarty Subaru delivered meals door to door to those in need, served lunch and more.

