Inmates at Alabama correctional facilities striking for better conditions

One inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility spoke to WAFF about the treatment inside.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), says that inmate workers at nearly every correctional facility in the state are on strike.

The inmates who usually do laundry, work in the kitchen or anything else, have stopped.

According to a statement from ADOC, the reported stoppages have occurred at all major correctional facilities in the state.

The inmates have a list of demands to fix what they call, “Alabama’s systematic denial of human dignity and rights.”

One inmate inside the Limestone Correctional Facility spoke up about what he has seen and endured. The inmate, Jefferey Dunn, has served eight years of his 20-year sentence for theft and receiving stolen property.

Dunn says that on Tuesday they were given just two meals, breakfast and dinner and those meals consisted of a scoop of black-eyed peas and a cheese sandwich. Dunn says that the biggest problems facing inmates are the lack of parole board hearings and approvals as well as overcrowding and lack of security.

According to Dunn, there were only nine officers on staff Monday night and just seven the night before. The Limestone Correctional Facility houses around 2,500 men. He says that between the hours of 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. there are no guards in his area.

ADOC Commissioner, John Hamm, says that all facilities are operational and there have been no disruptions of critical services.

