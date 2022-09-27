Deals
Huntsville therapist discusses how POWs, veterans deal with trauma

By Sean Dowling
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Alabama men whose stories captivated headlines are finally home. Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh were prisoners of war for more than three months.

They were captured by Russian forces in June after joining the war effort in Ukraine.

Dr. Julie Lindner, Executive Director at Transpire Life Counseling in Huntsville, says veterans and prisoners of war go through unimaginable things, but they can always get help.

“Obviously being a therapist, I would highly recommend that they seek therapy because sometimes we need that outside opinion or that outside perspective to help us get through those traumatic events,” Dr. Lindner said.

Dr. Lindner is also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has plenty of experience working with the military community.

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs says 143 veterans died by suicide last year, and the rate in Alabama is higher than the national average for veterans. Dr. Lindner says post-traumatic stress disorder is common among vets and POWs. That’s why it’s important to try and understand what they’ve been through.

“There’s isolation, there’s hopelessness, obviously torture, there’s a lot of mind games that captors may invoke to try to get more information out of those who are captured,” Dr. Lindner said. “If any of us have ever felt like we were being interrogated by someone, imagine that by at least 10-fold.”

What they’ve seen either on the battlefield or in captivity can stay with them.

On September 28, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs will hold a town hall meeting on suicide prevention in Huntsville.

Click here for more information from the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs.

