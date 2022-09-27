Deals
Huntsville Police arrest man on Memorial Parkway following reported shots fired

A large police presence was on the scene of an arrest on Memorial Parkway
A large police presence was on the scene of an arrest on Memorial Parkway(waff)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department arrested someone who was suspected of firing a gun near University Dr. and County Club.

The Huntsville Police Department says that it responded to shots fired call and quickly located a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the incident.

After initiating a traffic stop, the suspect got out of the car and ran away with a gun in hand. The Huntsville Police Department was able to quickly capture the man with no injuries.

The arrest took place on Memorial Parkway near Zaxby’s and Home Depot.

