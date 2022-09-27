Huntsville Police arrest man on Memorial Parkway following reported shots fired

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department arrested someone who was suspected of firing a gun near University Dr. and County Club.

The Huntsville Police Department says that it responded to shots fired call and quickly located a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the incident.

After initiating a traffic stop, the suspect got out of the car and ran away with a gun in hand. The Huntsville Police Department was able to quickly capture the man with no injuries.

The arrest took place on Memorial Parkway near Zaxby’s and Home Depot.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.