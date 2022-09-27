Franklin Co. man arrested for sexual abuse weeks after prison release

FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday afternoon a homeless Franklin County man was arrested just one month after being released from a prison in Florida.

Frederick Montanye is charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old after allegations that he had sexual contact with a toddler family member.

According to Montanye’s family members, he admitted to having sexual contact with the child when confronted about it. The child was taken to an area hospital for examination. The Franklin County Department of Human Resources was contacted and assisted in the investigation.

Montanye fled on foot when investigators went to speak with him at his tent. He was quickly tased and apprehended, a deputy suffered minor injuries during the arrest.

On top of his previous sexual abuse charge, Montanye is also charged with resisting arrest, assault 3rd degree and attempting to elude. He was taken to the Franklin County Jail where he is held on a $50,000 bond.

Montanye was released from prison in Florida in August 2022, the sentence was on the following charges:

Kidnapping to commit or facilitate any felony, Pasco County FL, 10/13/1993;

Sexual battery, Pasco County FL, 10/13/1993;

Lewd/lascivious assault/sexual battery-victim under 16 Pasco County FL, 10/13/1993;

Lewd/Lascivious molestation/sexual battery- victim under 12, Hillsborough County FL, 2/18/1988.

According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Shannon Oliver, it is believed that Montanye may have gotten out of prison from the initial sentencing but may not have registered as a sex offender in Florida and returned to prison.

Montanye is a registered sex offender in Franklin County.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.