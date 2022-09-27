Deals
Fire prompts employees to evacuate Amazon fulfillment center

Part of Amazon warehouse catches fire, employees evacuated
Part of Amazon warehouse catches fire, employees evacuated
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At 9:00 p.m. on Monday night first responders were at the HSV1 Amazon Fulfillment Warehouse on Greenbrier Road.

According to an employee of Amazon, the fire is in what they called the “OP” part of the building, which is located in the middle of the warehouse on the first floor.

The employee, along with a co-worker, said they saw the flames as they were exiting the building, from the third level, but did not see the flames as they went outside.

Employees were informed that the top two floors are covered in smoke. As they wait outside they are being offered blankets to keep warm.

A 48 Crew is on the scene and this story will be updated once there is more information.

