Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Cullman man arrested for shooting into a building

Goodwin was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied building.
Goodwin was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied building.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with shooting into an occupied building Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Goodwin allegedly fired multiple shots toward an occupied Falkville residence.

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Wilson Mtn Rd. near Falkville for a shooting. The person that reported the shooting said that someone had fired multiple shots at their residence.

After investigators looked over the crime scene, Goodwin was identified as the suspect. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in finding and detaining the man.

Goodwin was charged with assault-shooting into an occupied building and was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire prompts employees to evacuate Amazon Fulfillment Center
Fire prompts employees to evacuate Amazon Fulfillment Center
Jacob Keeton
Planet Fitness employee arrested for allegedly filming woman in tanning bed room
Shirley Logan was arrested and charged with murder for a shooting that police believe stemmed...
Huntsville woman faces murder charge following Sunday shooting
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash

Latest News

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
The ADPH says that anyone who needs to contact them can do so through direct messages, emails...
ADPH to disable social media comments
One inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility spoke to WAFF about the treatment inside.
Inmates at Alabama prisons on strike for better treatment
One inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility spoke to WAFF about the treatment inside.
Inmates at Alabama correctional facilities striking for better conditions