Cullman man arrested for shooting into a building

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with shooting into an occupied building Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Goodwin allegedly fired multiple shots toward an occupied Falkville residence.

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Wilson Mtn Rd. near Falkville for a shooting. The person that reported the shooting said that someone had fired multiple shots at their residence.

After investigators looked over the crime scene, Goodwin was identified as the suspect. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in finding and detaining the man.

Goodwin was charged with assault-shooting into an occupied building and was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $5,000 bond.

