Cool 40s to start, breezy and sunny later today

It certainly feels like Fall this morning with cool temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 50s under mostly clear skies.

Today will be a breezy day with wind gusts over 20 miles per hour from the north. This will mean very low humidity levels and cooler high temperatures in the low to middle 70s, expect plenty of sunshine through the day. Clear skies overnight will allow our temperatures to fall into the 40s again for Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be another breezy day with highs staying cool in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Temps will warm a bit for Thursday and Friday with highs staying in the middle 70s. More clouds will start to move in for Friday with late evening rain showers possible. We continue to track the path of Hurricane Ian for potential rainfall associated with it. Right now, the path seems to be more east of us and that would mean just scattered periods of showers for Saturday and Sunday.

Some areas east of I-65 could see 1 to 2 inches of rainfall for the weekend. Again, rainfall totals will be highly dependent on the track of Hurricane Ian, keep checking back for the latest forecast.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.