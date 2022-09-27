Deals
The best fall looks from a professional makeup artist

The new makeup routines and tips from Sparks outline ways to stay moisturized in the cooler...
The new makeup routines and tips from Sparks outline ways to stay moisturized in the cooler months while applying makeup.
By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With fall getting underway, Tennessee Valley Living is here for all the tips on how to achieve that perfect fall look.

Makeup Artist Olivia Sparks is sharing some of her professional knowledge on how to transition your makeup for the new season. If you’ve been wanting to try some new muted tones, now is the perfect time! And with those temps getting cooler, a moisturized base is definitenly going to keep your skin and makeup looking flawless!

Sparks is giving us a deep dive into everything from foundation, to eye and lip poroducts!

For more, follow Oliva Sparks on Instagram and check out all of her amazing services at oliviasparksmua.com.

