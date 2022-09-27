ADPH to disable social media comments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Health (ADPH) announced Monday that it would be disabling comments on all of its social media posts.

In a post on Facebook, the ADPH announced that the comments would be disabled starting on Oct. 3 and will remain in effect until further notice.

The same post says that anyone who has questions is still welcome to make contact through direct messages, emails or phone calls. To see all contact information for the ADPH, click here.

We have arrived at this decision after careful consideration of the general nature of comments and conversations often generated on our social media accounts. ADPH’s mission and purpose is to promote, protect, and improve Alabama’s health, and we feel this decision will allow us to best fulfill that mission.

