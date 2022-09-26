Von Braun Center to host regional career expo for students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday and Thursday, the Von Braun Center will host a career expo for nearly 9,000 students in the region.

North AlabamaWorks will be holding the regional Worlds of Work career expo for middle and high school students. The emphasis is for eighth graders as they begin to look at career options.

According to a press release from North AlabamaWorks, students have been invited to attend through their school and the company is expecting nearly 9,000 students from across the area.

The event will be held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville Wednesday and Thursday. There will be an additional public career fair Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.