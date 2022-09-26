Deals
‘She is My Child:’ A mother-daughter duo’s lesson on love

By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When Tammy’s daughter Ava was diagnosed with a frightening medical condition at a very young age, both of their lives changed forever. Their journey, though a difficult one, is also one of hope.

At just 14-months-old, Ava was diagnosed with Morquio Syndrome, a rare, progressive, genetic disorder. At one time believed to be untreatable, their family didn’t know where to turn. Now, a happy and healthy 16-year-old, Ava and her mom are sharing their journey through a new book, “She is My Child.”

You can pick up a book and learn more at Tammycoulterbooks.com and Amazon.com.

