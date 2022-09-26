Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd.

It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist hit a curb while traveling eastbound on Church St.

