Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

McDougal’s Chicken Fingers & Wings believed to be ‘total loss’ after fire


Restaurant in Hillsboro Village
Restaurant in Hillsboro Village(McDougal's Chicken Fingers and Fries)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lunchtime at McDougal’s Chicken Fingers & Wings Hillsboro Village location was interrupted Monday after Nashville Firefighters arrived to investigate a fire.

NFD crews were sent to the restaurant after receiving reports of a building fire around 12:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found smoke showing from the roof of the chicken restaurant.

Restaurant management told WSMV4 the fire began in the kitchen, where staff members were experiencing maintenance issues with the gas fryers. The restaurant was full of customers at that time, and the fire had begun quickly.

Fire officials confirmed that the fire is out, and crews are performing salvage and overhaul to address hotspots. No injuries were reported during the investigation.

Restaurant management added that they believe the restaurant is a total loss after the fire. They said the staff members employed at the Hillsboro Village location would be moved to either the 12th Avenue South location or the new location that will open in Brentwood. WSMV4 reached out to NFD to confirm that the building is a loss but has not received a response.

Founded by Nashville native Tommy McDougal, the restaurant has served as a staple in Midtown Nashville, serving all its loyal customers good chicken and cold beer.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire prompts employees to evacuate Amazon Fulfillment Center
Fire prompts employees to evacuate Amazon Fulfillment Center
Shirley Logan was arrested and charged with murder for a shooting that police believe stemmed...
Huntsville woman faces murder charge following Sunday shooting
Jacob Keeton
Planet Fitness employee arrested for allegedly filming woman in tanning bed room
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash

Latest News

The ADPH says that anyone who needs to contact them can do so through direct messages, emails...
ADPH to disable social media comments
I-65 wreck, pedestrian killed
Woman killed on I-65 SB in Pelham
DMV unable to process in person license transactions due to statewide network outage
The ADPH says that anyone who needs to contact them can do so through direct messages, emails...
ADPH to disable social media comments
Frederick Montanye
Franklin Co. man arrested for sexual abuse weeks after prison release