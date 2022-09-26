Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer

Alvaro Jimenez
Alvaro Jimenez(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 39-year-old man was arrested by deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 23 for allegedly impersonating a peace officer.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office began receiving complaints in 2019 about a man identifying himself as an undercover drug agent at bars and clubs in Marshall County. The man was identified as Alvaro Jimenez, but there was not enough information to charge him at the time.

In January 2022, deputies made a traffic stop and identified the driver as Jimenez. It was discovered that he was wanted in Autauga County for impersonating a peace officer and unlawful imprisonment. Jimenez was taken into custody and taken to Autauga County to face those charges.

The sheriff’s office began receiving more complaints in August about a man claiming to be a Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputy, an undercover drug agent and even a state trooper. Jimenez also claimed that he had been shot while in the line of duty several times.

When deputies arrested Jimenez, he had in his possession a badge, strobe lights, a holster, magazines and bullets. No weapon was found.

Jimenez was taken to the Marshall County Jail and booked on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Shirley Logan was arrested and charged with murder for a shooting that police believe stemmed...
Huntsville woman faces murder charge following Sunday shooting
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Elmore Correctional Facility
ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate

Latest News

Jacob Keeton
Planet Fitness employee arrested for allegedly filming woman in tanning bed room
ADOC
ADOC responding to reports of inmate worker strikes
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
Rhonda Barksdale
Franklin Co. Schools Superintendent recommends firing bus driver charged with DUI