Madison Pizza chef featured on Hulu’s “Best in Dough”

By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It may not be Jersey, but Madison is making a name for itself in pizza, thanks to Joe Carlucci.

Carlucci owns Original Valentina’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar in Madison. While he’s used to winning awards for his pizza, he’s headed to a new competition!

Beginning September 26, you watch Carlucci on the latest episode of Hulu’s “Best in Dough.” The show brings together chefs and competitors from all walks of life to showcase their own pizza skills and battle it out for a cash prize.

And if you want a slice of that award-winning pizza for yourself, be sure to stop by Valentina’s on Huntsville Brownsferry Road in Madison.

