A lesson on sneaker culture

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sneaker culture has been on the rise since the 80s, and it’s safe to say it’s definitely not going anywhere.

Whether you consider yourself a sneakerhead or you’re just looking for some fresh new kicks, David “Kari” Daniels, aka Sneaker Phetish, joined TVL to exlpain some things.

Daniels is known as “Sneaker Phetish” on social media where he has nearly 20K followers on Instagram and 100K viewers on YouTube. He reviews new shoes on the market, looks into some of his classic favorites and much more.

Daniels is breaking down how he got into sneakers and some of his all time favorites with Payton.

