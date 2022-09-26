Deals
Huntsville woman arrested and charged with murder Sunday

Shirley Logan was arrested and charged with murder for a shooting that police believe stemmed from a domestic violence incident.(Madison County Sherriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville woman was arrested and charged with murder-domestic violence for allegedly shooting a man.

The Huntsville Police Department says that officers responded to a death investigation on Sparkman Dr. around 5:30 p.m Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located a shooting victim, Anthony Logan, 45, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department determined that the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence situation and believe that Shirley Logan, 59, shot him.

Shirley Logan was arrested and charged with murder-domestic violence and booked into the Madison County Jail with an $80,000 bond.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they are made available.

Tips for victims of hit and run crashes
Morgan County judge to hear arguments for releasing alleged murder defendant on bond