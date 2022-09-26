Huntsville woman arrested and charged with murder Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville woman was arrested and charged with murder-domestic violence for allegedly shooting a man.

The Huntsville Police Department says that officers responded to a death investigation on Sparkman Dr. around 5:30 p.m Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located a shooting victim, Anthony Logan, 45, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department determined that the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence situation and believe that Shirley Logan, 59, shot him.

Shirley Logan was arrested and charged with murder-domestic violence and booked into the Madison County Jail with an $80,000 bond.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they are made available.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.