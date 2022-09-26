Henagar man dead after Monday morning crash

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Henagar man was killed Monday morning after crashing into a tree a few miles south of Henagar.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), William Love, 54 was killed when the car he was driving left the roadway, striking a fence and a tree.

ALEA says that the man was driving on DeKalb County 667 near DeKalb County 668 around 4:45 a.m. when he left the roadway, struck a tree then was pushed back into the roadway. The impact caused the car to become engulfed in flames.

The man was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.