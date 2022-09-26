Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Good Stuff: Crossville HS Homecoming Queen shares her crown

Good Stuff: Crossville HS Homecoming Queen shares her crown
Good Stuff: Crossville HS Homecoming Queen shares her crown
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - You may have seen this story trending on social media over the weekend. A young woman was crowned homecoming queen at Crossville High School in Dekalb County Friday night, but she gave her crown to another young woman who lives with cerebral palsy, spending most of her time in a wheelchair.

The sweet and emotional event moved people to tears.

Janice Rogers spoke with the young women and their principal this morning on Good Day Extra.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire prompts employees to evacuate Amazon Fulfillment Center
Fire prompts employees to evacuate Amazon Fulfillment Center
Shirley Logan was arrested and charged with murder for a shooting that police believe stemmed...
Huntsville woman faces murder charge following Sunday shooting
Jacob Keeton
Planet Fitness employee arrested for allegedly filming woman in tanning bed room
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash

Latest News

The ADPH says that anyone who needs to contact them can do so through direct messages, emails...
ADPH to disable social media comments
I-65 wreck, pedestrian killed
Woman killed on I-65 SB in Pelham
DMV unable to process in person license transactions due to statewide network outage
The ADPH says that anyone who needs to contact them can do so through direct messages, emails...
ADPH to disable social media comments
Frederick Montanye
Franklin Co. man arrested for sexual abuse weeks after prison release