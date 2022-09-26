Drier air & cooler temps for the week ahead

Good morning and happy Monday! The cold front continues to sweep across North Alabama this morning ushering in drier and cooler air, areas of dense fog have developed overnight in areas that saw heavy rainfall yesterday.

Fog will mix out by 8-9 AM and we will be left with fair skies for your morning hours. Abundant sunshine and little to no cloud cover will be expected this afternoon with highs staying well below average in the middle to upper 70s, a breezy wind from the northwest will keep humidity levels very comfortable. Skies will remain clear overnight with low temperatures tumbling into the upper 40s to lower 50s, jackets will likely be needed for Tuesday morning!

High pressure and benign Fall weather will stay with us for the week ahead with sunny and dry conditions expected each day, afternoon highs will stay in the low to middle 70s with overnight lows hovering around 50 degrees. A few more clouds will push in by late week with stray showers possible on Friday. Rain and storm chances may increase by the end of the week into next weekend as we continue to focus on the path of Ian. Any westward shift in Ian’s path would likely bring increasing chances for showers and storms, this is still several days out so please keep checking back for the latest forecast.

