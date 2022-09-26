Deals
ADOC responding to reports of inmate worker strikes

ADOC
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), is responding to reports of inmate worker stoppages.

According to a statement from ADOC, the reported stoppages have occurred at all major correctional facilities in the state.

The statement says that ADOC has employed extra security measures including controlled movement.

ADOC Commissioner, John Hamm, says that all facilities are operational and there have been no disruptions of critical services.

ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate

