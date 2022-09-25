Deals
Titans place left tackle Taylor Lewan on injured reserve

The Tennessee Titans have placed three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan on injured reserve after he hurt his right knee for the second time in three seasons. The Titans now have 11 players on injured reserve before hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. They put 26 on injured reserve after the final roster cuts last season and earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a 12-5 record. Now the Titans are trying to avoid the first 0-3 start since dropping the first six of 2009.
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) is carted off the field during the first...
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) is carted off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)((AP Photo/Adrian Kraus))
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
