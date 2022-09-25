Spotty storms through the day today

Good Sunday morning! We are starting off on a warmer note this morning with temperatures in the middle 60s across North Alabama.

A secondary cold front will sweep through today bringing chances for isolated to widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for the morning hours. Storms will not be severe, but pockets of heavier rainfall and lightning will be expected with any storms that are able to develop. Skies today will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to middle 80s. Additional scattered storms may develop through the late afternoon and early evening Sunday before the clouds clear out quickly.

Monday morning temperatures will be cooler in the middle to upper 50s, some areas of patch fog may be possible for the morning commute. High pressure and Fall weather will be the story for next work and school week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 70s. Some mornings will be cooler with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

There is a bit of uncertainty regarding the forecast for late week as now Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to move north after making landfall in Florida, this could mean increasing rain chances for Alabama for late week, stay tuned for the latest forecast.

