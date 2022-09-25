Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Prairie View A&M handles Alabama St. behind Conley

Tazon Conley threw for a touchdown and ran for two scores and Prairie View A&M never never trailed as it beat Alabama St. 25-15.
American Football
American Football(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tazon Conley threw for a touchdown and ran for two scores and Prairie View A&M never never trailed as it beat Alabama St. 25-15.

Conley finished 14-for-19 passing for 180 yards with the touchdown and an interception.

Jacory Merritt amassed 143 yards on 17 carries for Alabama State.

Most Read

Richard Eubanks (left) Victoria Blankenship (right)
Traffic stop leads to two drug trafficking arrests
Elmore Correctional Facility
ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate
A man in South Carolina says he is suing Lowe’s after losing part of his finger after a shears...
GRAPHIC: Man suing Lowe’s after losing part of finger in gardening tool incident
No one was injured but the house is considered a total loss.
Athens house destroyed in overnight fire
Parents told WGCL that fellow students watched in fear as the teen collapsed on the field and...
High school student dies after medical emergency during flag football game

Latest News

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) is carted off the field during the first...
Titans place left tackle Taylor Lewan on injured reserve
Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann (13) throws a pass against Alabama during the first half of an...
Young, No. 2 Alabama top Vanderbilt 55-3 in SEC opener
(Source: WBRC)
Hiers sparks Samford to 35-12 romp over Western Carolina
Jacksonville State University Gamecocks
Webb’s 4 total TDs help Jacksonville St. beat Nicholls 52-21