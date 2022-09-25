Power restored to Gurley residents
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Approximately 900 Gurley residents were briefly without power Sunday morning around 9:30. But, just over an hour later, Huntsville Utilities announced that it had restored power.
According to Huntsville Utilities, the power outage ranged from Sharps Cove Rd. south to Hwy. 72 and from Brownsboro Rd. east to Jackson County Line.
Huntsville Utilities says that the outage was caused by equipment failure.
