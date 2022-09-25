Deals
Drier This Afternoon...Cool Evening Ahead

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered showers and a few noisy storms moved through earlier today, but rain has come to an end across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon. Expect dry conditions as we head into the rest of the afternoon and evening hours. A cold front is currently pushing through middle Tennessee and will be making its way to our area later this evening and overnight bringing cooler air with it. Skies will become mostly clear and overnight lows will tumble into the low and mid 50s by Monday morning behind the front.

Cool and perhaps even a bit chilly to kick off your next work week, so make sure you grab a light layer before you head out the door for your early morning Monday commute. Temperatures will gradually rise by the afternoon but stay below average in the upper 70s and low 80s. This fall weather trend will continue throughout the rest of your work week with sunshine on tap for days. Highs each day will top out in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows staying in the low 50s and even upper 40s for some.

Rain chances in the extended forecast remain uncertain and will be dependent on the track of Tropical Storm Ian. Ian is expected to track northward after making landfall in Florida as a hurricane. If it tracks more to the west and eventually into eastern Alabama and western Georgia, we would see a significant increase in rain chances and potentially even gusty winds mainly east of I-65 for the Tennessee Valley. However, a more eastward track into the Florida peninsula would bring a drier solution and little to no impacts here in North Alabama. We’ll be sure to finetune the forecast in the next upcoming days, so check back regularly.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

