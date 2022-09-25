Deals
CrimeStoppers offers advice to hit-and-run victims

CrimeStoppers says you can call them anonymously at 215-STOP.
CrimeStoppers says you can call them anonymously at 215-STOP.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The moments after a car accident can be hectic, but that only intensifies when the other driver flees.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is calling on the community to take action to help solve hit-and-run crimes.

Those involved in a hit-and-run should immediately call 911. It is then important to remain calm in order to think straight.

“When you get out of the shock phase that you’ve been in an accident, and the car is going away, go ahead and try to snap back and try to get as much information as you possibly can,” said Tony Garrett with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

He recommends writing down the person’s description, tag number, vehicle make and model. Victims should then start looking for any witnesses in the area.

“If you can flag someone down that you saw that witnessed a crime, have them stay there until the police get there,” Garrett added.

Their testimony can be a valuable tool in locating the suspect.

Victims should then look for any security camera’s in the area. Many businesses have them. It is all about getting reliable evidence.

“You can easily go into that business and say, ‘Hey, can you record from this time point of the accident so we can give it to the police,’” Garrett said.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers works with agencies across the state to help catch criminals.

If you ever have any information that can lead to an arrest, CrimeStoppers says you can call them anonymously at 215-STOP.

