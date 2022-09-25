Bryce Young’s big first half leads Alabama to win over Vanderbilt 55-3

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young threw for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, as Alabama wins their first SEC matchup of the season against Vanderbilt, 55 to 3.

The Crimson Tide’s passing game looked sharp early, with Young throwing two touchdowns to Ja’Corey Brooks and one to Jahmyr Gibbs and Traeshon Holden each.

Alabama’s defense also looked stout, holding the Commodores to less than 150 total yards in the game. The Commodores were held to only 14 rushing yards in the game. Linebacker Will Anderson had two and a half sacks.

Alabama running back Jase McClellan led the team in rushing, scoring one touchdown on the ground. Freshman running back Jamarion Miller also scored on a 40 yards touchdown.

This was Alabama’s 12 straight win against the Commodores.

Next, the Tide will travel to Fayetteville for their first SEC road game of the season, when they face the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 1.

