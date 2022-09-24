Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Warmer 80s today, a few showers and storms for Sunday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Saturday morning!  We are starting off on a very comfortable note this morning with temperatures in the middle 50s across North Alabama. 

A few more clouds will be expected for Middle Tennessee during the morning hours.  Skies today will be mainly sunny with high temperatures warmer than yesterday topping out in the middle 80s, a south wind will bring in just a touch more humidity.  Clouds will start to increase late tonight keeping our low temperatures warmer, lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s for Sunday morning. 

A secondary cold front will sweep though overnight into Sunday bringing chances for isolated to widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for the morning hours.  Storms will not be severe, but pockets of heavier rainfall and lightning will be expected with any storms that are able to develop.  Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to middle 80s.  Additional scattered storms may develop through the late afternoon and early evening Sunday before the clouds clear out quickly. 

Monday morning temperatures will be cooler in the middle to upper 50s.  High pressure and Fall weather will be the story for next work and school week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 70s.  Some mornings will be cooler with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.  There is a bit of uncertainty regarding the forecast for late week as now Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to move north after making landfall in Florida, this could mean increasing rain chances for Alabama for late week, stay tuned for the latest forecast.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Eubanks (left) Victoria Blankenship (right)
Traffic stop leads to two drug trafficking arrests
Elmore Correctional Facility
ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate
Tyler Drake Roberson
Franklin Co. man arrested for possession of illegal drugs, 18 firearms
In a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, it warned people of a scam that claims to be the...
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office warns people about scam
Michael Childress
Albertville man indicted for murder