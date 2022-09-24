Perfect Weather to Kick Off the Weekend...Rain Arrives Early Tomorrow

A lot of events are ongoing across the Tennessee Valley this weekend and it is an absolutely phenomenal day to do them as we kick off the first official weekend of fall. Temperatures this afternoon are a bit warmer with southerly flow returning to the region. This has bumped highs into the low and mid 80s with even a few upper 80s in some locations. However, lower humidity is staying on the lower side, so it doesn’t feel all that bad. Expect clouds to be increasing throughout the evening with milder overnight lows as a result. Overnight lows will be bottoming out in the low to mid 60s.

Rain returns to the forecast on Sunday as a secondary cold front approaches the region. Plan on scattered showers and a few storms early in the day. Not everyone will see rain, but I highly recommend keeping the umbrella handy and giving yourself extra time for your early morning commute. By midday, we should see rain tapering off with highs staying in the 80s. Cooler and drier conditions will start filtering back into the Valley behind the front with overnight lows dipping into the 50s.

Cool and dry will be the theme throughout the rest of your next work week with highs each day in the 70s and lows in the 50s and even upper 40s for some spots. Rain chances remain low through the extended forecast at this time, but there is some uncertainty later in the week and next weekend as Tropical Storm Ian is expected to move northward after making landfall in Florida as potentially a major hurricane. While we will likely not see any direct impacts in the Tennessee Valley, we could see increasing rain chances. Stay tuned for further updates.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.