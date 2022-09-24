Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

China underscores commitment to Taiwan, warns interlopers

Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General...
Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at U.N. headquarters.(Mary Altaffer | AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China underscored its commitment Saturday to its claim to Taiwan, telling world leaders that anyone who gets in the way of its determination to reunify with the self-governing island would be “crushed by the wheels of history.”

“Only when China is fully reunified can there be true peace across the Taiwan Strait,” Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, said at the U.N. General Assembly. He said Beijing would “take the most forceful steps to oppose external interference.”

China vehemently defends its claim on Taiwan, which separated from the mainland after a 1949 civil war and now functions with its own government. A recent visit by the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, markedly ratcheted up tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The language, while forceful, was not out of the realm of the normal for China. Taiwan is a core issue of the country’s policy, and Wang’s appearance — instead of his boss, Chinese leader Xi Jinping — was a signal that the speech was not a major one.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Eubanks (left) Victoria Blankenship (right)
Traffic stop leads to two drug trafficking arrests
Elmore Correctional Facility
ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate
In a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, it warned people of a scam that claims to be the...
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office warns people about scam
Michael Childress
Albertville man indicted for murder
Tyler Drake Roberson
Franklin Co. man arrested for possession of illegal drugs, 18 firearms

Latest News

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
DeSantis expands state of emergency as storm expected to hit Florida
Saxophonist Pharoah Sanders performs on day 1 of the Arroyo Seco Music Festival on Saturday,...
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam
Three chimpanzees were abducted from a Congo animal sanctuary and the kidnappers are demanding...
3 baby chimps abducted from animal sanctuary; abductors demanding ransom money