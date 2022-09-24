Athens house destroyed in overnight fire

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A house in Athens was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning in Athens.

According to Athens Fire and Rescue, the house was in the 400 block of South Houston St. and is considered a total loss.

Athens Fire and Rescue says that the fire occurred just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Athens Fire and Rescue notified the Red Cross for the family.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.