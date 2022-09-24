Athens house destroyed in overnight fire
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A house in Athens was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning in Athens.
According to Athens Fire and Rescue, the house was in the 400 block of South Houston St. and is considered a total loss.
Athens Fire and Rescue says that the fire occurred just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Athens Fire and Rescue notified the Red Cross for the family.
