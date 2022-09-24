Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Armored truck driver shoots, kills alleged robber in shootout, authorities say

Authorities in California say 1 person died in an attempted robbery of a Brinks truck. (Source: KGO)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (CNN) - California authorities are investigating an attempted robbery of an armored vehicle that left a person dead.

On Friday, an Oakland city official said a driver of a Brinks truck killed the alleged robber during the heist.

Authorities said two others, a guard and a bystander, were also injured in the incident that turned into a shootout.

According to officials, their investigation remains ongoing, along with finding others who were also involved in the crime.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Eubanks (left) Victoria Blankenship (right)
Traffic stop leads to two drug trafficking arrests
Elmore Correctional Facility
ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate
In a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, it warned people of a scam that claims to be the...
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office warns people about scam
Michael Childress
Albertville man indicted for murder
Tyler Drake Roberson
Franklin Co. man arrested for possession of illegal drugs, 18 firearms

Latest News

Fiona washed houses into the sea, tore the roofs off others and knocked out power to the vast...
Fiona slams Canada as Ian strengthens in Caribbean
New York police say they are looking for a thief who robbed an 85-year-old man while forcing...
Police: 85-year-old man robbed in New York
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia
Authorities in California say 1 person died in an attempted robbery of a Brinks truck.
1 person died in an attempted robbery of a Brinks truck