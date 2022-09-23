Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’

The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside the shelter over the weekend. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville Humane Society said it has taken in a dog with a severe medical condition that was found abandoned outside the shelter over the weekend.

Employees at the facility said they found the pup named Remy tied to a pole outside the adoption center with a letter stating the dog’s owner couldn’t care for the animal the way she needed.

“She has illnesses. I don’t believe they are fixable,” the note read. “She needs to be put down as soon as possible.”

WHNS reports that a veterinarian found that Remy has a severe heart murmur. According to the American Kennel Club, the level of Remy’s condition is the most severe and could be felt through the chest wall.

Therefore, Remy may require surgery or a lifelong medication regimen.

The Greenville Humane Society said it relies on donations for cases like this from their Hope Fund, but the team has had more sick and injured animals recently than donated funds.

“The Hope Fund allows us to treat those special cases that, unfortunately, in some other shelters would end in euthanasia,” Greenville Humane Society CEO Rachel Delport said.

The Greenville Humane Society said to designate donations to its Hope Fund if interested in that option.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Eubanks (left) Victoria Blankenship (right)
Traffic stop leads to two drug trafficking arrests
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
AUSTRALIA: Bus carrying students, teachers crash on journey to Space Camp
Elmore Correctional Facility
ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate
Brian Matthew Mills
Hartselle man convicted of rape, incest

Latest News

FILE - In this image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham, bottom, chair...
Voting equipment to be replaced after ‘unauthorized access’
FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate...
Judge: State must preserve evidence from halted Alabama execution
Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York.
Dow hits 2022 low as markets sell off on recession fears
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint