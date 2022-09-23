Two people arrested on first-degree burglary charges in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested and charged two people on first-degree burglary charges for an incident that happened on Aug. 30.

According to the Decatur Police Department, Alexis Antesia Bolding, 26, and Mark Anthony Stephens Sr., 50, were both arrested arrested and charged for first-degree burglary on Sept. 22.

Bolding was also charged with unrelated charges to the burglary. Bolding was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $69,000 bond.

Stephens Sr. was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.