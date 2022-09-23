Deals
Supply and demand cause grocery prices to rise

By Marisa Gjuraj
Sep. 22, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The price of groceries is being impacted by supply and demand and supply chain backup.

The most impacted products are orange juice, eggs, chicken, fresh ground beef, bacon and bread.

According to the Consumer Price Index, the prices for groceries have risen at the fastest pace in 43 years.

This has required some grocery shoppers to check prices before purchasing and budgeting.

“I’m paying a lot more attention to it than maybe say did 6 months to a year ago,” local shopper Glenn Humphrey said. “Definitely looking for buy one get one free, anything that might help curtail the about 15-20% increase on some items.”

Jereme Livingston says he is trying his best to maintain his grocery budget on every visit.

“I’m not going to get all my meats at one time,” Livingston said. “I might if I want to get some steak next time, I’m gonna get some steak today. If I want some fish and chicken and all that I might just get some of the cheaper meats or something, treat myself later so I’m not just splurging every time I go.”

