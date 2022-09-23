Deals
Sen. Shelby announces grants awarded to Alabama airports

The $3.69 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be designated for improvements at airports.
The $3.69 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be designated for improvements at airports.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - United States Senator Richard Shelby announced the grants that were awarded to four Alabama airports on Friday.

The $3.69 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be designated for improvements at airports.

The following airports received grants from the FAA:

  • Huntsville International Airport-Carl T. Jones Field- $1.3 million to rehabilitate and access road.
  • Northwest Alabama Regional Airport- $1.1 million to reconstruct runway lighting.
  • Tuscaloosa National Airport- $1 million to reconstruct an apron.
  • St. Elmo Airport- $134,999 to update airport master plan.

Sen. Shelby said the grants will be important to make much-needed updates at Alabama airports.

“This $3.69 million in FAA funding will improve the overall functionality and safety of each of these Alabama airports, setting them up for further growth and success down the line,” Sen. Shelby said in a statement  “By improving infrastructure and updating master plans, these four local and regional airports stand to add even more economic value to their respective communities and the state at large.”

