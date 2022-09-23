Say hello to ‘B is for Beekeeping’ and your new favorite hobby

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - While spring is actually the best time for beekeeping, it’s never too early to start learning!

That’s why Justin Weiss wrote “B is for Beekeeping,” to help even the smallet of beekeepers prepare! Children will learn the ABCs of beekeeping with the help of playful illustrations and easy to learn words! By the end of the book, the whole family will have a new interest!

You can find the book on Amazon.com and Bisforbeekeeping.com. A portion of sales is also donated to charities supporitng the research, conservation and protection of honeybees!

