Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Say hello to ‘B is for Beekeeping’ and your new favorite hobby

By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - While spring is actually the best time for beekeeping, it’s never too early to start learning!

That’s why Justin Weiss wrote “B is for Beekeeping,” to help even the smallet of beekeepers prepare! Children will learn the ABCs of beekeeping with the help of playful illustrations and easy to learn words! By the end of the book, the whole family will have a new interest!

You can find the book on Amazon.com and Bisforbeekeeping.com. A portion of sales is also donated to charities supporitng the research, conservation and protection of honeybees!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Eubanks (left) Victoria Blankenship (right)
Traffic stop leads to two drug trafficking arrests
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
AUSTRALIA: Bus carrying students, teachers crash on journey to Space Camp
Elmore Correctional Facility
ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate
Brian Matthew Mills
Hartselle man convicted of rape, incest